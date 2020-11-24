On Thanksgiving Day, November 26, Metrorail and Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule. MetroAccess customers may make reservations to travel on the holiday; however, subscription trips will be canceled.
Thanksgiving Day, November 26
Metrorail
- Hours: The rail system will open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.
- Service: Trains will operate at Sunday service intervals; every 12-15 minutes on the Red Line and every 15-20 minutes on all other lines.
- Parking: Parking at Metro-owned lots and garages is free on the holiday. Off-peak fares will be in effect all day.
Metrobus
- Hours: Schedules vary by route (see Sunday timetables).
- Service: Buses will operate using the Sunday schedule for each route. Buses that do not normally run on Sundays will not run on the holiday.
MetroAccess
- MetroAccess paratransit service for customers with disabilities will operate during the same hours as rail and bus service.
- Recurring "subscription trips" are automatically canceled on the holiday. Customers who wish to travel on Monday should make a separate reservation online (text only) or by calling 301-562-5360 (TTY 301-588-7535).
In addition, Metro's customer information call center will be closed on Thursday. Automated information is available 24/7 by calling (202) 637-7000 or online at wmata.com.
Friday, November 27
Metrorail and Metrobus will operate on a regular weekday schedule with service adjustments on the Yellow and Blue lines. MetroAccess customers may schedule reservations to travel; however, subscription trips will be canceled. Normal fare and parking rates will be in effect.
Service information:
Blue Line / Yellow Line
Yellow Line trains will operate between Huntington and Greenbelt every 12 minutes peak; 15-20 minutes midday and evenings.
- Blue Line trains will operate between Huntington and Largo Town Center only; every 12 minutes peak; 15-20 minutes midday and evenings.
- Free shuttle buses will replace trains at Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn St stations.
- Yellow Line train service is available as an alternative for travel between Virginia and Downtown DC
Saturday, November 28 - Sunday, November 29
Metrobus and MetroAccess will run on a normal weekend schedule, while Metrorail will operate regular weekend service on the Red, Yellow and Green Lines, with scheduled service adjustments on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.
Service information
Blue Line
- Trains will operate between Huntington and Largo Town Center only; every 24 minutes.
- Free shuttle buses will replace trains at Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn St stations.
- Yellow Line train service is available as an alternative for travel between Virginia and Downtown DC
Orange Line / Silver Line
Due to single tracking between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon:
- Silver Line trains will operate between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston only; transfer to/from the Orange Line to continue trip.
- Orange Line trains will operate between Vienna and New Carrollton every 24 minutes.
