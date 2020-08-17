With the project to reconstruct outdoor platforms at four Orange Line stations west of Ballston proceeding well ahead of schedule, Metro today announced that East Falls Church will reopen August 23.
The early reopening of East Falls Church will follow yesterday's ahead-of-schedule reopening of West Falls Church and the five Silver Line stations in Virginia. Rail service has returned to near pre-pandemic levels, and Metrobus service will increase dramatically beginning August 23.
Also today, Metro announced that Arlington Cemetery Station, closed since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will also reopen Sunday, leaving only two of Metrorail's 91 stations – Vienna and Dunn Loring – that will remain closed for a few additional weeks.
Dunn Loring and Vienna will open September 8, marking the first time all Metrorail stations have been open since March 19 when Metro initiated strategic station and entrance closures as part of its comprehensive response to the public health emergency.
Returning Orange Line customers may notice ongoing construction activity even after stations reopen, as Metro's commitment is to restore service on the first day it is safe for customers, which is often weeks earlier than a project's completion date.
East Falls Church Station customers will benefit from the station's new secure Bike & Ride facility that offers secured bicycle parking at no charge. To access the facility, customers must use a registered SmarTrip card and must first complete the online Bike & Ride registration form, available here.
