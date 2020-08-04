The Fairfax County Park Authority Board will honor the Meridian Group with the Harold L. Strickland Partnership and Collaboration Award for its work on Quantum Field in Tysons.
The real estate equity investment and development company partnered with the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) to assure that a recreation area would be a component of The Boro – Meridian’s transit-oriented, live/work/play neighborhood in Tysons. Company representatives worked with county staff on a proffer agreement that turned a former parking area into a multisport athletic field.
The county’s Comprehensive Plan vision for Tysons includes a robust park system to help transform the suburban office park into a vibrant mixed-use urban area. The Plan envisions new sports fields, since Tysons residents and workers are expected to seek an active, urban lifestyle that includes organized sports play.
Through this unique partnership between developers and park planners, Meridian agreed Quantum Field would be operated by the Park Authority and built in accordance with FCPA standards. The agreement stipulated that Meridian would maintain ownership of the property and grant an easement to the FCPA, outlining the terms of maintenance and operation of the field. This partnership allowed Meridian and FCPA to overcome challenges with the site related to utility easements and the field’s location adjacent to the Capital Beltway.
The field, which opened in 2019, is built with synthetic turf and has a playing surface of 180 feet by 360 feet. It offers play for five sports and includes black vinyl perimeter chain-link fencing, concrete walkways, bleacher pads, parking lot lighting, sound-containing walls and landscaping. Because it was built with synthetic turf, Quantum Field allows for year-round use and is not affected by weather to the degree of natural turf fields. Lighting allows for extended use into the evening hours. Concrete walkways make it accessible for all; landscaping enhances its aesthetic appearance; and the sound barriers benefit area residents who are not using the field.
The Fairfax County Park Authority Board established the Harold L. Strickland Partnership and Collaboration Award in June 2015, in honor of the retiring Park Board member’s long service and significant contributions to the Park Authority. In the spirit of Strickland’s accomplishments, this award recognizes the value and importance of the teamwork and cooperation necessary to provide varied constituencies with state-of-the-art facilities in Fairfax County Parks, often at limited, reduced or no capital expense to the taxpayer.
The Meridian Group will be honored at a virtual Park Authority ceremony in November.
