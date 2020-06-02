QUANTICO, VA (June 2, 2020) – The 2020 Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) Weekend is proceeding as planned for October while implementing safety measures and following the guidance of government and public health officials. In addition to the planned live version, the MCM10K scheduled for October 25, 2020 will now be offered as a virtual event.
“The safety of our runners and supporters remains our main concern as we plan for the return of live events,” said Rick Nealis, director of the Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO). “During this unprecedented and difficult time, it is important that we offer various options to our running community to ease their minds and provide the most flexibility in accomplishing their running goals. The spirit of the United States Marine Corps has no boundaries and will be felt wherever participants choose to run.”
Registration for the virtual MCM10K opens to the public at noon Eastern on Wednesday, June 3 at www.marinemarathon.com and costs $33 per entry. There are limited entries available to anyone interested in running the popular 6.2-mile event, which must be run between October 1-25. All participants who complete the virtual event will receive a bib, technical shirt, digital finisher certificate and an impressive finisher medal.
On a space availability basis, runners who register for the virtual MCM10K may seek to transfer to the live MCM10K at a later date. Runners should consider the virtual event as a stand-alone option. Registration in the virtual doesn’t imply guaranteed access to a live MCM10K.
The MCMO will continue to adhere to policies put forth by the federal, state and local governments and provide ongoing updates as necessary. Please stay tuned to the MCM website and social media channels for information on the event schedule as determinations are made for the live MCM Weekend in October.
For media information please contact Jheanel Walters, Marine Corps Marathon Public Relations Coordinator at 703-987-3191.
The Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) is one of the largest marathons in world. Recognized as “Best Marathon in the Mid Atlantic,” and the “Best Marathon for Charities,” the MCM honors honor, courage and commitment of its participants. Also known as “The People’s Marathon,” runners from all 50 states and more than 50 countries participate in the MCM, the largest marathon not to offer prize money. The 45th MCM will be held on October 25, 2020 in Arlington, VA. No federal or Marine Corps endorsement is implied. Connect with the Marine Corps Marathon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Flickr. #RunWithTheMarines
