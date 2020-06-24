QUANTICO, VA (June 24, 2020) – At this time, preparations for the 2020 Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) Weekend are proceeding as planned. In addition to the live marathon and ultra events scheduled for Sunday, October 25 in Arlington, Virginia and the nation’s capital, the MCM and MCM50K will now be offered as virtual options as well.
“The Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO) team has been exploring various approaches and scenarios that prioritize the health and safety of our running community and meet the high standards of the 45th anniversary event,” said Rick Nealis, MCMO director. “Many factors weigh into a runner’s decision to participate in the live event so we are extending new options to support the largest participation in this landmark event whether virtual or in person.”
All currently registered MCM and MCM50K participants can choose between running live or transitioning to a virtual event, which must be completed any time between October 1 – November 10.
For registered runners who opt to run virtually, the guidance is to defer the entry to 2021, 2022 or 2023 and then re-register for the virtual event by July 01, 2020. Further instructions will be sent to the e-mail address provided by participants during registration within the next 24 hours.
Virtual entry fee is $45 for both events and includes the shipping and handling of the participant shirt, commemorative bib, patch and finisher medal. Runners will also have access to a digital event program, personalized finisher certificate and the Motigo MCM Audio Experience. At this time, access to the virtual event is only available to previously registered runners.
Additionally, due to the new time requirements established for the live event schedule, participants will be required to maintain a 12 minute-per-mile pace or faster to complete the 26.2-mile and 31-mile distances rather than the previous benchmark of 14 minutes-per-mile. Runners who do not meet the required pace must defer and switch to the virtual events, which have no time limit.
“This [12 minute pace] is a difficult change but an essential one,” Nealis explained. “The need to establish new operational procedures to keep runners safe while following social distancing protocols requires rethinking the entire operational set up of the MCM. These decisions have altered the timelines and shortened the window of access to the course.”
“Just as Marines are deployed all across the globe, we celebrate that in this anniversary year, MCM runners will be in their home duty stations accomplishing the mission with pride,” added Nealis.
Ambitious runners can register for the virtual MCM or MCM50K when a limited number entries are made available to the public on July 2. Registration remains open for the virtual MCM10K. MCM runners will earn the corresponding finisher medals including the 45th MCM medal featuring actual volcanic ash from Iwo Jima.
For media information please contact Jheanel Walters, Marine Corps Marathon Public Relations Coordinator at 703-987-3191.
The Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) is one of the largest marathons in world. Recognized as “Best Marathon in the Mid Atlantic,” and the “Best Marathon for Charities,” the MCM honors honor, courage and commitment of its participants. Also known as “The People’s Marathon,” runners from all 50 states and more than 50 countries participate in the MCM, the largest marathon not to offer prize money. The 45th MCM and the 2nd annual MCM50K will be held on October 25, 2020 in Arlington, VA. No federal or Marine Corps endorsement is implied. Connect with the Marine Corps Marathon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Flickr. #RunWithTheMarines
