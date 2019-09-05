Mather LifeWays announces that entitlements, which are legal rights conveyed by approvals from governmental entities to develop a property for a certain use, intensity, building type or building placement, have been approved and they are currently accepting deposits for apartment homes at The Mather, a new Life Plan Community for people 62 and better, in Tysons, Virginia. The approval came in a unanimous vote by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors at its June 25, 2019 meeting.
“We are thrilled to have received approval for this exciting new community,” said Mather LifeWays CEO and President Mary Leary. “The Mather will offer apartment homes with SMART home technology, amenity-rich community spaces, and luxury of a different kind for those who wish to plan ahead to live life to the fullest.” When asked about examples of SMART home technology, a representative from Mather LifeWays answered: “SMART home technology is constantly evolving and we are exploring our options to see what fits best with both the consumer needs and integration into our systems. We are looking at temperature control, lights, appliances, window treatments, and more.” Other examples she shared: “38,000+-square-foot amenities level, including: multiple restaurants, fitness center, saltwater lap pool, wellness spa, screening room for films and lectures, library, and art studio. An array of services are also available, including: concierge, offering personalized service to assist with grocery deliveries, dry cleaning services, excursions, and other services; Orange Glove TM housekeeping service every other week.”
The Mather is projected to open in 2023 and will be the first Life Plan Community in Tysons. Life Plan Communities are lifestyle communities in which people can pursue new passions and priorities, with a plan in place that supports aging well. Life Plan Communities provide an important benefit: a continuum of living options, which enables people to plan ahead to access additional services, including health care, if ever needed.
More than 200 priority reservations have already been placed, suggesting enormous interest in the project, which will add a much-needed senior housing component to Fairfax County.
Building upon Mather LifeWays 75+ years of experience and success in providing communities and services for older adults, The Mather is expected to provide significant public benefits to Tysons and Fairfax County. The Mather will provide added retail on Westpark Drive, a publicly accessible urban park with nearly three acres of green space, employment opportunities, and a commitment to sustainability, as it will seek Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification. “This means that each apartment home will be designed to meet the LEED standards to minimize our carbon footprint while maximizing resident comfort and choice,”explained Mather LifeWays representative.
Ten percent deposits are now being accepted on apartment homes designed with modern open floor plans starting at $650,000, with sizes ranging from 850 square feet to more than 3,000 square feet. Those who place a 10 percent deposit on their selected apartment home lock-in pre-construction pricing and medical approval now. Pricing includes a one-time entrance fee that is 90 percent refundable to the resident or resident’s estate, and a monthly service fee. Prices will be dependent upon apartment size, location, service package and health plan selected.
For more information about The Mather and becoming a future resident, please visit www.TheMatherTysons.com, call 703-348-8522 or email info@themathertysons.com.
