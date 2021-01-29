Early Saturday afternoon saw the George Mason University Patriots at St. Joseph’s University Hawks at the Hawks home of Hagan Arena in Philadelphia. The game was a rematch from the previous Wednesday with Mason eventually winning a double overtime game at home with a score of 87-85. Mason is 3-4 in the Atlantic 10 Conference standings while St. Joseph is at a dismal 0-6 record.
The first half started of with a three pointer from Javon Greene which would be the start of three field goals that would give Mason a good lead in the first two minutes of the game. Unfortunately, the half would also see a collision under the rim between St. Joseph’s Dahmir Bishop and Mason’s #12 AJ Wilson. Both men got hurt while Wilson was trying to protect the rim for Mason.
Luckily both men walked off the court under their own power which is a good sign that they weren’t hurt too badly. It was feared that Wilson had a right shoulder injury but would be able to play later in the second half. Bishop would also return to the game in the second half.
Mason continued working on penetrating St. Joe’s paint but the defense continued to hold, but the Patriots would also continue their field goal game which continued to pay off. St. Joseph used the three-pointer shots last game to keep up with Mason but this time Mason was using them to keep ahead of the Hawks.
St. Joe is quickly closing the gap but Mason started pulling further ahead around the 13:40 mark. The Hawks were trying to penetrate Mason’s defense in the paint as well but mostly denied scoring. Both teams starting to play hard again with players getting knocked down and fouled more often around 5:45 mark.
The first half ended George Mason in the lead 32-24.
In the second half St. Joseph began to penetrate Mason’s paint but the Patriots responded by continuing the field goals. One highlight from the second half include Mason’s number 13 Josh Oduro rebounded a shot attempt by Mason and getting the two under the rim at the 16:50 mark. Mason continued to add to their lead but St. Joe’s weren’t that far behind and clawed to within 3 points around 11 min mark.
The Hawks’ Taylor Funk also got hurt and had to be taken off the court for what looked like a potential foot injury after an awkward landing. But Funk would come back on the court and have his third 20-point game of this season.
Mason continued the field goal onslaught and combined it with drives into the paint like when Mason’s number 20 Tyler Kolek drove into the paint for a basket and drew a foul around 8 min mark. Mason’s number 3 Bahaide Hadara penetrated the Hawks’ paint with an assist from Greene.
Mason completed their win with 2 free throws, getting even in the standings with a good win against St. Joseph’s with a final score of 71-62. The Patriots with meet University of Massachusetts at home Saturday, Jan. 30.
