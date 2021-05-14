This past weekend saw the George Mason Patriots face off against the George Washington Colonials in a double dose of baseball action over the weekend. When facing the Colonials at home at Spuhler Field the Patriots have only won one game over the past six home games. George Washington went into the double header with a winning 19-13 record against George Mason’s 10-22 record for the season.
In game one Mason took and early lead at the bottom of the first inning when their designated hitter Bailey Klein drove in his 15th run of the season with an RBI single. Mason would fend off the Colonials long enough to get to the bottom of the fourth inning and widen their lead. Mason centerfielder Jordan Smith would hit a two-run double that would add to the Patriots lead.
Mason left fielder South Trimble would also make a sacrifice bunt that would score another runner and widening the Patriot’s lead to 4-0 at the end of the fourth inning.
The Colonials would finally get on the board at the top of the sixth when Washington shortstop Steve DiTomaso would score on a sacrifice fly ball made by fellow Colonial second baseman Noah Levin.
Any hope of a rally for the Colonials would be smashed as Mason would put up five more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and another two runs in the bottom of the seventh ending the game with a final score of 11-1.
But Washington would have their revenge as later that day on game two the Colonials would get two runs at the top of the first inning off a two-run single by left fielder Dominic Boselli. Mason would answer in the bottom of the inning off a two-run single by Mason’s catcher Kyle Hayes to tie up the game 2-2.
Later in the bottom of the second inning South Trimble would rip a double into right field that would allow Mason to take the lead 4-2. But the Colonials would take back the lead at the top of the third when Washington first baseman Derek Ripp would drive in two runs with a single and a sacrifice fly by catcher Anthony Frachette making it a 5-4 game.
Mason would take the lead back with runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings but the Colonials would really come alive at the top of the seventh inning. Washington would score four unearned runs off of Mason relief pitcher Nick Zenga that would give the Colonials the win with a hard-fought final score of 11-8.
Next weekend the Patriots will head down to North Carolina to face Davidson College for one game on Saturday before facing off against the University of Richmond in a series the following weekend.
