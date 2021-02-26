The George Mason Patriots finally get back into the game after their last two games with Dusquene and St. Bonaventure got canceled due to the one-two punch of coronavirus and the winter storm that has been hitting much of the east coast over the last week. Like the swallows headed to Capistrano the Patriots headed south to Richmond to play against Virginia Commonwealth University this past Saturday.
The Patriots go against a red-hot Rams team that are on a six-game winning streak and are looking to go for their seventh straight win.
Into the 1st half VCU takes the lead scoring five points within the first three minutes of the game only for Mason to snap that drought on a layup by #11 Jordan Miller at the 17:03 mark. Mason continued to chase as the Rams increased their lead on a layup made by VCU’s Nah’Shon Hyland, but an assist at the 14:38 mark by #23 Javon Greene allowed Miller to get a jump shot to tie the game 7-7.
VCU made plenty of turnovers that Mason capitalized on to take the lead but Mason mirrored those same turnovers which allowed the Rams to play catch up. At the 9:13 mark the Rams’ Jamir Watkins completed two free throws to tie the game 17-17. Back and forth action would see Mason take the lead but VCU kept on their heels and taking back the lead after a jumper from Hyland at the 4:45 mark.
VCU would continue to extend that lead to 36-26 at the end of the 1st half giving them a 12-point lead which meant that Mason had a lot of work to do. Mason continued to dog the Rams who were once again having a problem with turnover which the Patriots took full advantage of such as when Greene made a steal from VCU’s Adrian Baldwin Jr. for a layup at the 10:19 mark.
The hard work would begin to pay off for Mason as they tied up the game at the 4:48 mark via a layup by #13 Josh Oduro. The Rams refused to be denied but ran into trouble as Hyland got injured which took arguably the Rams’ best player off the court with an injured leg. VCU would gain the lead back only for Mason to tie it up with another layup by Oduro ending the 2nd half with a score of 67-67 sending the game into overtime.
The game would come down to five minutes of overtime play giving VCU hope of a win as Jamir Watkins hit a three from the outside allowing the Rams to retake the lead at the 3:53 mark. Mason was far from conceding and within a minute the Patriots retook the lead off a three-pointer by Greene at the 2:21 mark. Mason would continue to stretch their lead winning in overtime against VCU and snapping the Rams’ win streak with a score of 79-76.
