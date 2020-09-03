George Mason University is ranked 70th in the United States, and has 25 academic programs ranked in the top 100 nationally in the latest World University Rankings by Times Higher Education.
Mason also ranked in the 251-300 group among 1,527 institutions evaluated in 93 countries and regions.
Times Higher Education uses its world rankings to create its U.S. assessment of 181 institutions. Mason’s 251-300 rank puts it in a group of 12 ranked together behind 59 U.S. institutions with individual rankings and 10 others ranked 200-251.
Times Higher Education evaluated institutions using 13 performance indicators spread across five categories, including teaching (the learning environment), research (volume, income and reputation), citations (research influence), international outlook (staff, students and research) and industry income (knowledge transfer). Teaching, research and citations each accounted for 30 percent of the scores, while international outlook accounted for 7.5 percent. Industry income was 2.5 percent.
Mason ranked in the top 50 nationally for Sport Science (No. 36) and Geography (No. 44). The law program came in at No. 51, up two spots from last year.
Mason also placed in the top 100 in the United States for the following subject areas:
- Medicine and Dentistry: 55
- Education: 57
- Civil Engineering: 58
- Communication and Media Studies: 60
- Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering: 64
- Accounting and Finance: 64
- Other Health: 64
- Electrical and Electronic Engineering: 65
- General Engineering: 66
- Sociology: 66
- Geology, Environmental, Earth and Marine Sciences: 67
- Business and Management: 68
- Psychology: 68
- Biological Sciences: 69
- Art, Performing Arts and Design: 69
- Physics and Astronomy: 70
- Chemistry: 70
- Mathematics and Statistics: 70
- Computer Science: 70
- Economics and Econometrics: 70
- Politics and International Studies: 70
- Language, Literature and Linguistics: 70
- History, Philosophy and Theology: 70
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.