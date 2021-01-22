The George Mason Patriots faced the Rhode Island Rams in Atlantic 10 Conference action on the Ram’s home turf at the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island this past Saturday afternoon.
George Mason was looking to get the 2-3 record even in the conference standing while Rhode Island was looking for the win to turn a 3-3 record into a winning direction.
The first half began a little unsteady with turnovers from both teams in the first minute. But both teams tightened up their play and the Patriots started off strong with a good six-point lead in the first three minutes of the game.
One of the highlights of the opening minutes was George Mason’s number 13 Josh Oduro’s missing a free throw but the Patriots rebounded quickly and got an extra two points. As the Patriots continued to expand their lead, they were denied several opportunities to score in the paint by the Rams’ defense.
But the Patriots were able to adjust and started shooting three pointers, many of them made by number 11 Jordan Miller who shot three three-pointers in the first half and would have the high point total for George Mason with 22 points for the game.
The Patriots number 12 AJ Wilson also got two in the paint as Mason starting to penetrate Rhode Island’s defense around the six-minute mark.
The Rams were chasing most of the half but with three minutes to go they began to close the gap and at the 2:30 mark Rams #1 Fatts Russell got through the Patriot’s defense to tie the game. Rhode Island then took the lead as the Rams’ number 10 Ishmael Leggett with a free throw.
But Jordan Miller got Mason back in the lead with a three-pointer but that would last long as Rhode Island got a two before the buzzer, tying at the end of the first half with a score of 34-34.
Going into the second half Rhode Island took an early lead with a two-pointer and a free throw that was answered right back by George Mason with a three-pointer. One of the highlights of the second half was the Rams number five Antwan Walker jamming a two-pointed into the basket at the 17:00 mark.
Mason chasing The Rams continued to widen their lead and Mason was forced to chase. The Patriots were able to penetrate Rhode Island’s defense in the paint for a few layups but the Rams continued to widen the point gap into double digits at the 6:30 mark.
As time started to wind down Mason started to get desperate in the last three minutes of play going for several outside shots but none of them connecting. One of the big game changers for Rhode Island was the improved free throw performance of the Rams number 22 Makhel Mitchell who managed to complete nine free throws in the second half which helped the Rams to win in very convincing fashion over Mason with a score of 60-80.
Mason’s next weekend game will be against St. Joseph University which will be televised on the NBC Sports Network at 2pm on Saturday the 23rd.
