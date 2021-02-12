The George Mason Patriots went against the University of Dayton Flyers on their home turf of Dayton last Friday in a rematch from this past January. Their previous match saw the Flyers go over the Patriots with a 74-65 win. Dayton was originally supposed to face Richmond but the Richmond team had to be quarantined due to the pandemic.
The first half began as Dayton got their first points from a barrage of outside three-shots made by seniors Jalen Crutcher and Ibi Watson. Mason would respond by penetrating Dayton’s paint with a series of two-shots. But Dayton would combine their outside game with drives equal to what Mason was doing and continued to pull forward.
Highlights of the first half include a three-shot made by Watson and assisted by Jordy Tshimanga at the 18:50 mark which would be the first score of the game. Mason would also have some good teamwork when Jordan Miller made a jump shot which was assisted by Bahaide Haidara at the 14:44 mark.
The last minute of play would see Mason close the point gap with Miller completing two free throws at the 37 second mark and was just four points shy of the Flyer’s score. But Dayton’s Crutcher would get a two-pointer at the last seven seconds which Mason would respond as Tyler Kolek would shoot a two and keep the Patriots within four points of the Flyers’ lead at the end of the first half with a score of 36-32.
The second half began with Dayton’s Mustapha Amzil getting a three-point shot with an assist from Watson in the first 15 seconds. Mason would score until under a minute later when Kolek with an assist from Josh Oduro would get a three of his own. From that point Mason would be denied more as Dayton pulled ahead by another five points.
Mason would get a small break as Javon Greene and Kolek would score a three=point jump shot and a layup respectively. But Dayton was showing confidence when Tshimanga dunked on Mason which was assisted by teammate Elijah Weaver. Mason would continue to inch forward while Dayton would leap ahead.
Action would pick up for Mason in the last 45 seconds but Dayton would continue overwhelming the Patriots until the last few seconds as the Flyers waited out the clock and ended the game with a score of 74-65, the same score they won over the Patriots in their previous outing.
Four players on both teams would score in double digits, this would include Jordan Miller, Kolek, Oduro, and Greene for the Patriots and Crutcher, Watson, Weaver, and Amzil for the Flyers.
Dayton improves to 7-4 in the Atlantic 10 standings while Mason drops to 4-6 in conference play. Mason’s next weekend game will be against Duquesne on Feb. 10 which can be watched on MASN.
