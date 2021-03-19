The George Mason Patriots Baseball team met LaSalle University in a double header in their hometown of Philadelphia. At this point the Patriots are 1-5 for the season while LaSalle is going into the season with a 4-5 record. The two teams last met in 2018 where Mason beat LaSalle on their home turf with a score of 15-4.
The first would see Mason take a one run lead in the top of the second inning when pitcher Ryan Stoudemire got a first pitch home-run off of LaSalle pitcher Colin Scanlon. It was the top of the fourth inning that Mason would really open fire on the Explorers. Stoudemire would once again show his power with another solo home run that would put the Patriots ahead 2-0.
Two outs later second baseman Daniel Brooks off the wall which would allow third baseman Cooper Mrowka to make it home and extend Mason’s lead to 3-0. Mrowka had hit a double and then gotten to third on a ground out earlier in the inning. Later in the inning first baseman Scott Morgan would drive in a run with a single while another Mason run would run in due to a throwing error by LaSalle which would extend Mason to a 5-0 lead.
Morgan would later score on a fielding error by LaSalle making it a 6-0 game in the third inning. Mason would continue to hold the lead throughout the game, LaSalle did manage to get two runs in the bottom of the fourth while Mason grew their lead with one run in the seventh inning and two runs in the top of the ninth.
LaSalle attempted to rally against Mason’s relief pitcher Mason Posey in the bottom of the ninth. While LaSalle would gain three runs Posey was able to put the Explorers away ending the first game with a Mason win of 10-5.
Game 2 of the Saturday doubleheader wouldn’t be as dramatic as the first but it would start out as a pitchers’ duel as Mason’s Kieran Versaw-Barnes and LaSalle’s Frank Elissalt would allow no runs for the first three inning. Mason would get the first run in the top of the fourth inning with Ryan Stoudemire getting a ground out that would get Mason their first run of the game.
The Explorers would also get a run in the bottom of the fourth when catcher Tatem Levins would hit his first solo home run of the season making it a 1-1 game at the end of the fourth.
Mason would extend their lead by one run at the top of the sixth inning but LaSalle would not be denied. With the score tied at 2-2 Explorer outfielder Elijah Dickenson with launch a two-run homer over the Patriot’s heads taking the lead away from Mason. Mason would have one last chance at the top of the seventh inning but were shut down taking a loss from LaSalle in this seven-inning truncated game with a score of 2-4.
Mason will face LaSalle again for another double header this time on their home turn in Fairfax on Saturday.
