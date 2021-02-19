Like many other schools across the country George Mason has seen their sports schedules in the past year treated as more of an outline than a certainty. In the last week however many parts of the United States have seen winter conditions interrupting game play on top of the coronavirus pandemic.
This week has seen several Mason games be postponed or canceled due to the winter weather conditions.
The Mason men’s basketball game against St. Bonaventure which had be scheduled for Thursday and would have been streamed on ESPN’s plus service has been canceled due to the weather. Mason’s last game against the Bonnies on Jan. 30 saw the Patriots lose St. Bonaventure 84-67.
Mason has had a historically bad track record against St. Bonaventure going back to 2014. In the 11 games played between the two teams since that year Mason has only won one game, the last time the Patriots won against the Bonnies before this was in 2003.
Mason’s game previous to this against Dequesne had been postponed for the fourth time this season due to players testing positive for coronavirus. The next scheduled game for the Patriots will be against Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond which will be televised at 2:30 pm on NBC Sports Network.
Mason’s women’s basketball team has also experienced a recent cancelation, they were supposed to play against Fordham University but was canceled due to the Rams pausing all athletic activities for two weeks due to the coronavirus.
The lady Patriots lost their last game to the Rams women’s team on New Year’s Day with a score of 62-32. Unfortunately, the women’s team has so far had a dismal year with a record of 3-16. Their next game is scheduled to be at home against Davidson College on Saturday, Feb. 20.
As the basketball season begins to wind down and spring season sports are around the corner Mason also finds themselves snake-bitten there as well. Mason recently announced that the first two soccer games of the season have been canceled.
The Men’s soccer team was scheduled to play against Old Dominion University of Feb. 20 and against Georgetown University in their home opener on the 23rd. Representatives for George Mason Soccer were contacted but could not be reached for a response as to why the games had been canceled.
With those cancellations that would make Mason’s first game of the soccer season against James Madison University at home on the 27th.
