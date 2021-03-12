The George Mason Men’s Basketball team has had a good year all things considered. The coronavirus had affected their game schedule greatly, games were postponed or cancelled due to potential worries of the virus among the teams they were to play. In spite of all that, Mason was able to cultivate a winning 13-9 record for the 2020-2021 season which gave them a sixth-place seed going into the Atlantic 10 tournament that was held in Richmond.
Mason’s first match in the tournament was against George Washington University, the Patriots had faced the Colonials at home on Feb. 24 and walked off the court with a 63-58 win against them. Mason had a back-and-forth battle in the first half of the game which saw the Colonials’ James Bishop lead the fight against the Patriots. Bishop would put up 11 points in the first half with seven of those points made from free throws.
Mason would come roaring back in the second half and while Bishop would put up another 16 points the Patriots would put up 50 points to take the win in their first game of the tournament. Mason’s Jordan Miller would put up a respectable 19 points in the game but James Bishop would put up an impressive 29 points but it wouldn’t enough to will the Colonials to a win as Mason would win the game with a score of 73-59.
Unfortunately, fortune would not smile on Mason a second time as they would face Davidson College in the quarterfinal round. The Patriots had last faced the Wildcats on Jan. 2020 in a losing effort, Mason was going into the game with a three-game losing streak against Davidson.
The Wildcats would overwhelm the Patriots from the start as they put up 10 points against Mason in the first three minutes before they could even get a basket. The domination would continue as by the time Mason got into a double-digit score Davidson had already racked up 29 points by the 11:07 mark.
Mason would remain in a point deficit as high as 30 points while they chased the Wildcats but they would get the same treatment they gave to LaSalle the week before getting bounced from the tournament in a 67-99 loss against Davidson.
Mason head coach Mark Paulsen remarked on Davidson’s win in a press release that while the Wildcats played exceptionally well it was a disappointing way for his team to end the season referring to this season’s Patriots as the most resilient group he had ever coached.
While Mason’s basketball season has concluded the A10 Tournament continued on with Davidson going onto the next round to be defeated by VCU who will face St. Bonaventure in the tournament final on March 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.