Police have arrested Kevin Norton, 50, of Springfield, in a suspected indecent liberties case that occurred on Aug. 14, at the Springfield Town Center.
FCPD detectives said they worked with support from the community and media reports to identify and arrest Norton, one of two men who they say allegedly spied on a young boy for sexual reasons in a public bathroom at Macy's.
According to police, on Aug. 14, a young teen boy was in the Macy’s bathroom when he noticed two men looking at him in the bathroom stall.
The boy stated that one of the men lowered his pants and began masturbating in front of him. The boy then frantically sent text messages to his mother, who entered the bathroom, prompting the men to leave.
Police say the investigation revealed that one of the men re-entered the bathroom a short time later and remained in the store.
Police say that prior to detectives contacting Norton, he voluntarily turned himself into police. Norton was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with indecent liberties with a minor and peeping. He is being held on a $10,000 bond. No further information was given by police about the other man.
