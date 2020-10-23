A man is in custody following a domestic related homicide that occurred early this morning in the Falls Church section of Fairfax County.
Officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. to the 2300 block of Watters Glen Court for a domestic dispute. Upon their arrival they found Christopher Bellini, 59, suffering from apparent stab wounds.
Officers rendered aid until rescue personnel arrived. Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene. Alexander Bellini, 28, of Chantilly, was found inside the home and taken into custody. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau determined Alexander is the decedent’s son and was prohibited from contacting his father due to a recent protective order.
Alexander was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with second degree murder and violation of a protective order while armed with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bond. No one else inside the home was harmed. A knife believed to have been used by Alexander was recovered from the scene. Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
This is the 10th homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
This remains an active investigation and The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
