With busy schedules, shopping lists, family gatherings and other obligations, staying on top of your health during the holiday season can be challenging. I’m sharing my favorite tips for staying healthy during the holidays and into the new year.
7 tips to maintain your health this season:
- Continue to practice mindful eating. Remember to eat in a calm, slow manor and chew your food slowly. Savor every bite. Mindful eating can prevent overeating and hopefully prevent bloating and that uncomfortable feeling of needing to unbutton your pants! Eat until you are 80% full.
- Don’t restrict specific foods. Restricting yourself from eating a cookie or sweet treat can lead to preoccupations with food and binge eating. Allow yourself to enjoy sensible servings of your favorite holiday dishes without guilt.
- Keep moving. Weather permitting, try to spend some time outdoors walking in the sun if possible. Exercise helps to reduce your heart rate, blood pressure and stress levels.
- Create some “me” time. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by social or family responsibilities, don’t forget to set aside some time to practice some self-care. Find an activity that you enjoy, such as taking a bath, going on a walk in nature, getting a pedicure, massage or even painting.
- Stay hydrated. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water, herbal teas or fruit-infused water, especially if you plan on consuming alcoholic beverages. Alcohol can cause mild dehydration in some individuals. It’s recommended to consume half of your body weight in ounces of water daily. Of course you have to consider your activity levels, age and consumption of certain foods.
- Eat well to support your immune system. Minimize your risk of nutritional deficiencies by eating foods rich in Vitamins A, B, C, D, E, as well as the minerals copper, iron, selenium, and zinc.
- Get plenty of sleep. Adequate sleep is crucial for proper immune function. During sleep, your body produces and releases cytokines, a type of protein necessary for combating infection and inflammation. Make sure you turn off your electronic devices at least 30-45 minutes before your intended bedtime and get seven to nine hours of sleep per night.
