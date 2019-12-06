After a couple of season starting defeats, the Warhawk Varsity Ice Hockey team came back to tie their home opener against last year’s Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League champs the Langley Saxons 4-4. The Warhawks went down 3 goals in the first period, however late in the 2nd period, defenseman Nick Willey, assisted by defenseman Justin Machovina, blasted the puck home to start the Warhawks comeback. Langley would score one more in the 3rd, then it was all Madison, with 2 goals from forward JT Gary and an additional goal from Nick Willey. On the assists were Matt Hetherington, Nick Cooper and Michael Crespy. Goalie Justin Wood stopped 18 of 22 shots. The Warhawks face South Lakes on Friday December 6 at 6:10pm at Reston Skatequest.
