The Madison Ice Hockey team was upended by McLean Friday night 3-9. McLean would score off of the opening faceoff and tally a 2nd goal about a minute later giving the Highlanders an early 2-goal lead. Defenseman Nick Willey, assisted by Matt Hetherington, would blast a slapshot from the blue line to get Madison back in the game, but a string of penalties would stifle Madison’s scoring opportunities. Madison would pick up a couple of goals in the 3rd period by forward Jack Hunter, assisted by forward Leo Steiner and later a goal by Leo Steiner, assisted by defenseman Michael Crespy but it would be too little, too late. Madison was outshot 32-29. The Warhawks face Independence / Rock Ridge on Friday, Jan. 31 at 6:10pm at Reston Skatequest. It will be Madison’s senior night with 10 players being recognized.
