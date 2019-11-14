This coming Tuesday, November 19th, Kalypso's Sports Tavern at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston is hosting a comedic appearance by none other than Kevin Farley, brother to the late Chris Farley. How funny is Kevin? You be the judge. Tickets are just $20, but hurry, space is limited. Enjoy a night of comedic relief paired with dinner and a drink at Kalypso's Sports Tavern this Tuesday.
Comedian Kevin Farley performs with top veteran Baltimore Comedy producers. Show produced by DJ John Coulter. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com
