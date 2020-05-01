Since the closure of many non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hairstylists, manicure workers, and massage therapists have been hit hard. Falcon Heating & Air Conditioning has adopted a program called Shop Local to help these workers.
The program works like this: When you buy a gift card at a local hair salon, nail salon, or massage therapist, Falcon Heating & Air Conditioning will match it. Email a copy of the gift card and receipt to shoplocal@falconhvac.com and the company will get you another gift card at the same store for up to $20.
Locations are limited to service areas listed here: http://www.falconhvac.com/homeowners/
There is a limit of one per person for each business. Expires 5/1/2020. Limited to 250.
