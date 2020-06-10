Goodwin House 2

On Tuesday, June 9 residents at Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads in Falls Church, Virginia organized a demonstration to honor George Floyd and support Black Lives Matter. Residents and staff maintained 8 minutes 46 seconds of silence to honor George Floyd.
Goodwin House 1

Marietta Tanner, resident at Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads in Falls Church, Virginia, participates in the resident-organized demonstration on June 9 at the senior living facility to honor George Floyd and support Black Lives Matter.

