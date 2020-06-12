With a $19,525 donation, the Fairfax Lions Club along with Lions of Virginia Foundation (LOVF), other local Lions clubs and individuals, are supporting a
special Food For Others priority.
Food for Others (FFO) is one of the largest providersof free emergency groceries in the region, distributing food each week to more than
4,000 local families in need. The Lions contribution will help kick-start FFO’s new mobile food pantry delivering emergency food to those not able to get to food distribution centers.
Lions clubs are men and women volunteers who identify needs within the community and work to help fulfill those needs. Our motto is: We Serve! LOVF is funded by Lions clubs across Virginia to address statewide emergencies and humanitarian needs. By teaming up, Lions were able to increase the amount donated to FFO. LOVF matched donations of individual Lions clubs. The clubs contributing to this donation: Fairfax Lions, Falls Church-Annandale Lions, Burke Lions, Springfield Global Lions, Clifton Lions, and Alexandria Asian-American Lions.
As we all suffer from the impact of the pandemic, we are concerned for our neighbors who lost incomes, and families who may not know when they might next have a meal.
Representatives of Lions Clubs presented their cash donation to FFO at their main foodwarehouse at 2938 Prosperity Ave, Fairfax June 12.
"We have hope it will go a long way towards providing basic food to those most in need in our community," said Mike Rumberg, president of the Fairfax Lions Club. “It is deeply gratifying how the various Fairfax area Lions Clubs quickly teamed together and partnered with LOVF to contribute this money to put help put food on the table and provide some comfort to our neighbors in need in these hard times. Lions Club members thank every person who supported our fund raising projects that make this donation possible. You truly help Lions make a difference in our community.”
