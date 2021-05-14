At the most recent meeting of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors recognition was given to two local high schools for the accomplishments of their individual sports programs.
The Girl’s Field Hockey team of James Madison High School was recognized during the meeting by Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn for their recent win in the Virginia C6 State Championships. Madison won their first championship title by a score of 1-0 over Callum High School.
Alcorn said that the most impressive thing about the team’s season was that not only did they go undefeated but that they were never scored upon in any of the 15 games that they played for a point total of 45-0.
“It was truly an incredible season for the team and their coach, Carrie Holman,” said Alcorn.
The team and Coach Holman will be presented with a certificate of recognition by the county later this spring.
The Board also recognized The South County High School Men’s Varsity Football team for their return to the state championships for the second straight year. The team had won the state championships back in 2019 against the winner of this year’s winner Oscar Smith High School from Chesapeake.
The team had entered the championship game with a 24-game win streak which included beating local rivals James Madison High and Robinson Secondary on their road to becoming Class 6C Regional Championships.
On May 1, South County played their championship game against Oscar Smith High School who were considered a powerhouse team. South County lost the game against Oscar Smith by a score of 62-21.
Oscar Smith had lost three state championships between 2016-2018 against Westfield High School which South County knocked out in order to meet Smith in the championship finals.
The team will also be presented with a certificate of recognition for their regional championship win and for their back-to-back State Champion Football Contenders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.