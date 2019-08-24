In the month of August many things come into play, the final dog days of summer, getting those school supplies, and in the sports world, football.
About 2 weeks from now, Fairfax County will see it’s 32 football teams start the 2019 season.
These teams are all fighting for the same goal, the State Championship; the Holy Grail for any high school team in America, just as elusive as any championship title at any level of sports.
The two-a-days started last week and it’s the same thing every year; from warm-ups to drills, then on to the wind sprints and conditioning after practice.
For many teams, this marks a new beginning, and they’re looking to continue or improve their successes from the previous season.
Westfield is looking to get back to States after getting beaten 35-28 in the State-Semifinals by Freedom, their only loss of the season.
Meanwhile, teams like Woodson are trying to prove that their success last year wasn’t a fluke but they’ll be doing it without Defensive Backs Coach Mel Morgan who’s head coaching Oakton now.
Other teams like Lake Braddock and Centreville are also trying to remain contenders and to avenge their early playoff exits. This is a time of hope and optimism for every team in the county, but time will tell when it comes to who will be crowned champion at the end of the season.
