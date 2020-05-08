Here are a few upcoming streamable concerts and fundraising events to check out.
May 1
What: Artists including Josh Groban, Qunicy Jones and Questlove are coming together for a global 24-hour "Call to Unite" live stream that will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.
Find it: https://unite.us/
What: To help support bartenders around the country, country artist Luke Combs will perform live at 8 p.m. ET to raise donations for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Find it: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOSIXyYdT93OzpRnAuWaKjQ
May 2
What: Country music legends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform at the Grand Ole Opry at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Find it: https://www.facebook.com/GarthBrooks/
May 4
What: Benefitting the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, the New York Guitar Festival will begin with Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal. The event will run through May 15 with live daily performances starting at 4 p.m. ET.
Find it: https://www.youtube.com/user/guitarfestival
May 15
What: To celebrate graduating seniors who have had their commencement ceremonies canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miley Cyrus will perform her song "The Climb" during Facebook and Instagram's "Celebrate the Class of 2020" event. The ceremony will also feature speeches from Lil Nas X, Awkwafina and a commencement speech by Oprah Winfrey. The event will start at 2 p.m. ET.
Find it: www.facebook.com
