Units from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and the Arlington County Fire Department were dispatched for a building fire in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive in the Town of Vienna August 12 at approximately 6:14 a.m.
Units arrived on the scene of a one-story church with smoke showing from the roof. Crews worked from inside the church and on the roof to quickly bring the fire under control. The fire was contained to the attic. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
No occupants were present at the time of the fire. A passerby smelled smoke and heard the fire alarm. The passerby called 9-1-1.
Fire Investigators determined that the fire was natural in nature and started in the attic space. The fire was caused by a lightning strike to the metal flashing of the skylight.
No one was displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was not needed. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $55,000.
