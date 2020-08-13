Units responded for a reported house fire in the 12000 block of Gary Hill Drive in the Clifton area of Fairfax County August 13 at approximately 7:50 a.m.
Units arrived on the scene of a two-story, single family home with no smoke or fire visible. Upon further investigation, crews discovered smoke in the basement. Shortly thereafter, fire began showing from the rear of the home. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire. There were no civilian injuries reported. One firefighter was transported to a hospital for a check-up.
Four occupants were home at the time of the fire. One occupant noticed smoke coming from a basement ceiling light fixture and called 9-1-1. Smoke alarms were present, but it is unknown if they sounded.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was natural in nature and started in the floor joist space between the basement and first floor. The fire was caused by a lightning strike.
Four occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross services were offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.