Tristian Leigh has the world of football at his fingertips.
The young senior is considered to be one of the top recruits in the country and listed as number 11 by 247Sports.com. Leigh, the young 6’5”, 270-pound offensive tackle from Robinson High School had been scouted by six different colleges.
This list included top-tier football schools like Alabama, Florida, Louisiana State University, Clemson, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. All these schools vied for Leigh to join their offensive lines.
On the Jan. 2 edition of NBC’s “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day”, the five-star rated Leigh made a decision under a national spotlight to commit to Clemson University. All-American Bowl is a show that spotlights top-tier talent choosing the schools that they’ve decided to play for.
“It starts up top with Coach [Dabo] Swinney and the message he brings down to the players, which is it’s all a family,” Leigh told NBC. “We do everything together and lose together and win together.”
Scott Vossler is Leigh’s football coach at Robinson and almost immediately recognized the young man’s tremendous. Leigh’s talent, size, and ability caught eyes at Robinson and eventually caught the eyes of many in the NCAA.
“Tristan is a hard worker and a good student,” said Vossler. “He does what he’s told to do the way he was taught to do it.”
That attention to direction is a good trait to have for coaches, but a great player like Leigh is more than just an agreeable personality. Vossler lauded Leigh’s natural abilities on the field which he will attest coaches don’t it very often
“Tristan is a rare opportunity as a player, most coaches never able to coach a player like that. He’s worked hard. But he can’t rest on his laurels and he knows that. He knows he’s going to be like everyone else once he gets there and he’s ready for challenge.” Said Vossler
Coach Vossler holds Leigh as an example not just for future players but for coaches as well.
“A player can only go as far as their ability, but they can learn to maximize their abilities. Coaches are only as good as their hardest worker.” Said Vossler
Vossler holds Leigh as a shining example not just on the field but off the field as according to the coach the young prospect carries himself well off the field and treats others with respect and gives a great first impression.
“We’ll miss him when he goes but we wish him the best of luck,” said Coach Vossler of Leigh.
