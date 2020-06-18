Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, announced today that King & Spalding, a law firm with more than 1,100 lawyers working in 21 offices around the globe, has chosen Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest commercial district, for its 22nd office.
“Firms that bring global expertise in corporate law are absolutely essential for a strong business and technology ecosystem, so we are delighted to welcome King & Spalding to Fairfax County and Northern Virginia for its 22nd worldwide location,” Hoskins said. “This announcement joins last month’s decision by Microsoft to create an R&D and software development hub here as examples of the strength of the business community here.”
King & Spalding’s newest office is located at 1650 Tysons Boulevard. The office will include a 25-lawyer corporate/M&A team. Charles Katz will serve as the office’s managing partner.
“Clients value our insight into their issues and appreciate that we are fully committed to serving the Mid-Atlantic business community,” said Thomas J. Knox, King & Spalding partner and co-chair of the firm’s global Technology Industry practice. “Leveraging King & Spalding’s industry-leading financing, national security, international trade and regulatory practices furthers our ability to counsel clients during this period of uncertainty and opportunity.”
Jeffrey C. McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, highlighted the attractiveness of the county to law firms that want to work on business and technology law.
“Fairfax County and Tysons have long been prestigious locations for some of the most prominent law firms in the region and nation,” McKay said. “I welcome King & Spalding to the county and thank them for this vote of confidence in the thriving business climate we have worked tirelessly to grow.”
Fairfax County is home to 11 Fortune 500 companies and more than 100 companies on the Inc. 5000 list.
The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. The FCEDA offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, which promotes and markets Northern Virginia outside the region and conducts activities and events to build the regional business community. Other members of NOVA EDA are the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.
Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with more than 1,100 lawyers in 22 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents. Other office locations include Brussels, Dubai, Frankfurt, London, Los Angeles, Moscow, New York, Palo Alto (Silicon Valley), San Francisco, Tokyo and Washington, D.C.
