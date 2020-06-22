Dear Editor,
I am a 1978 graduate of RE Lee HS. In the past 3 years I reached out several times to the Principal, and the school paper, of which I was co-editor, and never received a response. My university, Penn State, has much greater use and respect for alumni. Lee HS is a sliver of the proud school it once was, an underachieving mess of a place now.
The focus should be on improving student performance, and not on emotionally race-baited policies like a name change. Gen. Lee was first and foremost a VIRGINIAN. The rich and unique history of the Commonwealth is what makes Virginia distinctive among the 50 states of the great Republic. FCSB, show a little pride and respect.
Larry,
Virginia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.