Units were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 4000 block of Mapleton Drive in the Chantilly area of Fairfax County July 19 at approximately 1:44 p.m.
Units arrived on the scene of a two story, single-family home with fire evident on the rear deck. The fire was beginning to extend to the house. Two occupants were still inside the home and were brought out by crews.
Due to the extreme heat conditions, a second alarm was requested to allow for appropriate work rotation and rehab of firefighters. This brought additional units from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Department and the Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority Fire and Rescue to the scene. The fire was rapidly brought under control. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.
Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. One occupant lit the propane grill located on the back deck and observed fire emitting from under the grill. He then attempted to extinguish the fire but was unable due to heat condition. The occupant called 9-1-1 and went inside home to attempt to assist wife out.
Fire Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the bottom of the grill that was located on the deck. The cause of the fire is an unspecified propane leak from under the grill.
Two occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross services were offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $110,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.