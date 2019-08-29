Last week, Lake Braddock’s Varsity Football team had its final Scrimmage before the regular season against Battlefield. Lake Braddock beat the Bobcats 21-7 in a game that was full of many bright spots for the Bruins. Lake Braddock hopes to top last season where they lost 15-9 to South County in the opening round of the Playoffs.
Battlefield got torched on the opening drive of the game as LB ran it down their throats to their 21-yard line. Then Sophomore QB Chase Davis threw a perfect corner route to Senior TE/LB Matthew Hibner for the game’s first touchdown, this wasn’t the only time that Hibner made a big play in the game. When the game was tied 7-7, Hibner faked a blitz and dropped back into coverage to pick off the Battlefield QB’s Screen pass for a pick 6. That would be the last time Battlefield ever had LB on the ropes after their first drive ended in a Touchdown. The Bruins would add one more score off another Touchdown pass from Davis to Junior RB Ty Jones on a short streak route into the back of the endzone near the home sideline.
The Bruins also got pressure on Battlefield, early and often, when they weren’t sacking the QB repeatedly, they were making tackles for losses and forcing poor throws as well. Aside from the pick six, the Bruins also forced 3 fumbles that were recovered by the defense. All of these are positive signs for the season that starts when LB takes on West Potomac at home this upcoming Thursday.
Bruins Head Coach Mike Dougherty was proud of his team, but knows that there’s room for improvement. “Our communication on defense needs work,” he explained, while also adding that, “Our conditioning needs to continue to improve,” he added. However, the cohesion of the team is very comforting for Dougherty who has just one goal this season, “We want to play 15 games this season, we are a very talented group, our focus is to become talented very quickly.” If the Bruins are able to play 15 games, then they might win their first State title in the team’s history. The journey starts on Thursday against West Potomac and the Bruins say they can’t wait.
