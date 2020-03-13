“The Art of Nature”
Spring is just around the corner and the cherry blossoms are beginning to stir. Soon, we will be flooded with a bounty of delicate buds that are simply too incredible to ignore!
Grab your camera, pull out your painting gear and pick out the perfect pallet of embroidery silks to create your springtime masterpiece for “The Art of Nature.” Hosted by the Del Ray Artisans, this call for art celebrates the beauty of art in nature, whether animals, plein air or other natural scenes. Curated by Sharon J. Burton and Cynthia Schoeppel, this exhibition is sure to delight the senses as we usher in this season of renewal. The Curator for this event is Mary Welch Higgins. Higgins is the gallery director and curator for The Schlesinger Center Concert Hall and Arts Center at NOVA. She holds a BFA from the Corcoran School of Art and a Masters in Visual Information Technologies from George Mason University.
This call for art is open to all regional artists. You do not need to be a member of the Del Ray Artisans to apply. Artists may submit up to three pieces of art. Submission fees are $5 per entry for DRA members and $10 per entry for non-members. For more information about this call for art, visit http://www.delrayartisans.org/2020/02/nature-cfe/.
Founded in 1992, Del Ray Artisans is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of the artists and the community. They continue to be a valuable asset to the metro D.C. area. For more information, visit http://www.delrayartisans.org/.
Kelli Sincock is a regional artist, independent curator and the founder of Inspiration Matterz, a volunteer arts program that brings formal art instruction to the incarcerated and the under-served. She holds a BFA in Interdisciplinary Art from the University of Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.