Reston, VA (20191)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.