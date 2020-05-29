Dear Editor,
I urge Rep. Connolly, Sen. Kaine and Sen. Warner to do everything they can to provide justice to the family of George Floyd who was murdered in full view of an audience and despite being videotaped by the MPD. The officers would only have the gall to do this if they were sure they would suffer no consequences.... which has been proven to be right again and again. Apart from the pure inhumanity of what we witnessed there is also the fact that our tax dollars are funding the police who are engaged in racist terror. We need to make this stop. We need to legislate to protect black and brown lives and retrain all our police forces.
Shaheen Khurana
Oakton, VA
