On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Kalypso’s Sports Bar Lounge, 1617 Washington Plaza in Reston’s Lake Anne community, will present Comedy Night with Jimmie “JJ” Walker from 7–10 pm.
Tickets are $25 and available on the Kalypso’s Sports Tavern Facebook Page or by going to Eventbrite.com. The comedy continues for a second night at Kalypso’s on Wednesday, Aug.21, with the kick-off night for the inaugural Greater Northern Virginia Comedy and Film Festival. For more information on this event, go to: gnovacomedyfest.com.
