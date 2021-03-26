Virginia’s children are the future, and right now, our education system is not doing enough for them. Our public schools require more funding, and the COVID pandemic has only exacerbated the divides between the haves and the have-nots in the education system. Our teachers are also some of the lowest paid in the country, and we are failing to incentivize them to continue working in one of the most important jobs one can do. No candidate for Governor understands the issues with Virginia’s education system like Jennifer Carroll Foy. In Petersburg, Delegate Carroll Foy saw the very real problems with our education system, and saw that instead of all students having a chance to attend college, most were never afforded the opportunity. As Delegate, she has advocated for a more robust education system, one in which every child has the opportunity to pursue higher education or prepare for the changing job market. Carroll Foy has sponsored bills to increase computer coding courses in schools, supported a teacher pay raise of 5%, and was named the 2020 Policymaker of the Year by the Virginia Association for Career and Technical Education. I want my next governor to make education a priority, to increase teacher pay and to invest in Virginia’s children to build a brighter future. Jennifer Carroll Foy has fought for that for years, and I know that she will continue to do so as governor.
Sarah Shifrin
Arlington, VA
