In 2015, Clark Beckham finished as the runner-up to Nick Fradiani on “American Idol’s” 14th season, and while the Tennessee native may not have taken home the top prize, he did walk away with millions of fans.
“I would say maybe 50-60 percent of those who are coming to see me in 2020 are fans from “[American] Idol,” but the rest are newer fans, and some don’t even know I was on the show,” Beckham said. “It’s cool to know that I’m getting fans from various platforms I have been on since “[American] Idol,” and that things are working for me.”
Over the past five years, Beckham has performed with the Nashville Symphony, written with Brian McKnight, been nominated for the Teen Choice Award for Choice Next Big Thing, signed with legendary producer Quincy Jones and had a successful international tour.
“I’m still going and making music that’s coming from the depths of my heart lyrically but also melodically,” Beckham said. “I’m really loving the people I am working with and I’ve been growing as an artist, understanding where my music fits into the pop world. I’m having a blast touring and releasing music.”
Beckham released the EP “Year One” in 2018, and it charted well on Billboard’s R&B list, and he’ll soon be premiering “Light Year” — his first full-length album — which has already produced a strong single: “I Hurt Too Much.”
“When I look back at my season on “[American] Idol,” my time with Quincy and my first international tour — I’ve experienced cosmic creative growth through it all,” Beckham said. “‘Light Year’ isn’t only about the past, it’s also about boldly charging ahead, declaring that what’s in front of me will be greater than what’s behind me.”
In support of the album, Beckham is currently on a 23-city tour, which will include a stop in our area at Jammin Java on March 8.
“I’ve got a brand-new keyboard that does a lot, and I really dove into it to try and enhance the show and give it a full sound,” Beckham said. “It’s just me on stage, but I have a loop pedal, a harmony pedal and this keyboard with great drum sounds and synth and piano—so it’s like I have all the instruments on stage to give the full-band sound.”
Beckham will be doing a number of songs that fans will know from his “American Idol” days, though they can expect different arrangements, and he’ll also be playing some new songs that he’s never played in front of a live crowd before.
“I was a street performer before ‘[American] Idol’ and I couldn’t even land a bar gig in Nashville,” he said. “I went to every single bar looking for a chance and sent about 30 emails, but no one would give me that shot. I started playing on the street, but it’s tough. Then ‘[American] Idol’ happened, and now I’m on tour, have new music coming out and have this great community of fans around the world. I’m eternally grateful for the show.”
His favorite part of this career is seeing the people in the crowd connect to his music; he loves meeting people after his shows.
Music was always a hobby for Beckham; he started picking up different instruments when he was 8 years old. He went to college to study history, and he wound up joining some friends in a Battle of the Bands competition and realized how strong his passion for music really was.
“It was so explosive and so magical on stage,” he said. “It changed from ‘this is cool,’ to ‘this has to happen.’ I just knew it was the right path for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.