Dear Editor,
There was a gathering at Greenspring Village in Springfield on Tuesday at 4 PM on the putting green. This event was held in solidarity with and to show our opposition to police brutality against the minority population. Let's be clear: the average age of the residents is in the 80's and only a few could get on their knees for 8 1/2 minutes. The vast majority is caucasian. The crowd numbered around 60/70 and considering the heat I was amazed. Maybe if the President gets wind of this he could send a couple of Abrams Main Battle tanks to put down the insurrection.
Earle Mitchell
Springfield, VA
