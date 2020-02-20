“I am spiritual,” said MercyMe guitarist Barry Graul after a pause when asked if he considers himself religious or spiritual.
MercyMe is a contemporary Christian music band whose landmark song “I Can Only Imagine” was the first digital single in Christian music history to be certified platinum, and now triple-platinum, according to their press release. The mega-hit song was written by lead singer Bart Millard after the loss of his father to cancer and it became a feature film that was released in 2018.
The band is stopping at Eagle Bank Arena this Sunday, Feb. 23 as part of their 2020 tour. We had this conversation about religion and art with MercyMe guitarist Barry Graul:
Do you agree that most of your songs are about faith?
Graul: Oh, absolutely. Because that's what we believe. We wear our hearts on our sleeves and that's why we do what we do. We believe in Christ and we're Christians. It's Christian music. So a lot of our songs are for the body of Christ, for the church. Some are just entertainment, some are just really good songs, challenging maybe theoretically or theology wise, but our career has been for the most part, songs written to get people through hard times based on struggles and tragedies that have happened in our lives. Our singer is predominantly the main songwriter as far as lyrics. And so a lot of the things that he's gone through over the course of our career have hugely affected the songs that we write and in turn it affects our listeners. And we only know this by the feedback that we get, that the songs that we do write and sing about get people through tough times and help with the hurt and the pain. And that's right there, in a nutshell, why we do what we do.
Who's your audience mostly?
Graul: Our audience probably is a … it's a wide variety. It's really tough when you look out in the crowd every night. We have some young kids, but I would say probably our demographic is mostly middle-aged, middle-aged moms, probably.
I know that you are originally from Maryland.
Graul: Yes, I grew up in Baltimore. Yes.
So what brought you to Christian music? I'm sure it was a journey. Were you raised in a religious home?
Graul: Yeah, I was actually, I was raised in a Christian home. But you don't become a Christian by being raised in a Christian home. It's a daily walk. It's a conscious daily decision to walk and serve Christ every day.
When was this decision made?
Graul: Well, I would say that it happened when I was younger. I saw the need to and I wanted to, to devote my life to Christ.
How? What happened?
Graul: Nothing happened. It's when you grow up in the church and go to church every weekend and you live as ... So, it's not just once a week. It's … all my friends were at church. And so, it's a lifestyle, but at the same time, it's a choice to follow Christ. And so, that happened probably when I was about 14 years old or so, and so, that started the journey. Now, in the life of a Christian, we're not perfect and we're only forgiven, and we live by the grace in Christ and that He died for us. And so, there were many years where I didn't feel that I was following Him the way I probably should have. ... It became a little bit of a struggle for me. It just didn't … how my lifestyle was going and that I was going through my teens and then my college years and as a young adult.
So it became a little bit of a backseat for me. But then, I re-devoted my life and I wanted to do ministry. What we do in Christian music is, it's entertainment, but it's also ministry. And that’s what I was saying before, is how we write songs that people can identify with whatever the subject matter or how we write songs to get people through tough times.
And so, I wanted to do that in my life. … I had talked to a lot of performers that came through and played in Baltimore and all of them said that I had to move to Nashville, Tennessee. … Nashville, Tennessee is pretty much the hub of Christian music. It's where the record companies are and the booking agents and a lot of the artists live. A lot live around the country, too, in Atlanta and Texas, but a lot of them live right here in Nashville. And so, I moved to Nashville. Just sight unseen, I picked up and moved down here, and that started my musical journey here.
So, you met with the founder of the band?
Graul: I did not join this band until 2003, but up until from 1989 to 2003, I was what's called a sideman. And so, I was playing for many different artists and bands as needed. So that's what you do. As a guitar player, you'll get a call, "Hey, I need you to go out on this tour, can you do it?" Or you go audition. … If you get it, you get it. If you don't, you continue to look for other work. So I did that from 1989 until 2003 when MercyMe asked me to join.
Was there chemistry between you and the band? Why did they ask you to join?
Graul: We had been on the road; I was playing for another artist, TobyMac, and we had toured together before with MercyMe the previous fall. So we became friends on that tour. We would play golf, we would go to the movies together. I would watch their shows pretty much all the time, and so, the next spring, I got a call to play with a band that was going out with MercyMe on a 55-city tour. And so, again, we were together. I wasn't playing for MercyMe, but we were together on the same tour. And so, we were doing a lot of things socially, and I watched the band every single night. I really did. Every single night. It was doing something to me. I was enjoying actually worshiping, watching another band that I was on the road with, and I was like, "Man, I really want to be a part of this."
As a Christian musician, how do you feel about other religions like Judaism or Islam and others?
Graul: I mean, we don't have problems with … I believe that everyone should be able to have the faith that they want and serve whoever they want to. You know what I mean? So yeah, I don't have any ill feelings towards other religions in that respect.
What do you think of artists like Kanye West and Justin Bieber creating more faith-based music? Is it a trend?
Graul: I don't think it's a trend. All I can say is because I don't know them and I only know what I read and hear that I hope that it's genuine.
You hope.
Graul: Yeah. I do. I mean, I hope. Because you don't want to get down the road and see that it was some kind of trend like you say. I, from all evidence, I feel that it is genuine. So, time will tell, but I feel that it is genuine just from what we do see and read.
What are you mostly excited about for this tour?
Graul: We're so excited to be out on the road with Jeremy Camp again. It's been a long time since we've been on the road. We toured with him back in, oh golly, probably 2006 or 2007. And then he was on the Rock and Worship Roadshow with us years ago. But we haven't done an actual tour with him in a while. We're friends with him and all his band, and so, it'll be a great time for us being on the road together. We love what he does and we're all out there playing our songs that people know and love and so it's going to be a great night.
Sometimes I feel that a religious mindset works against the mindset of an artist. Do you know what I mean?
Graul: No, I don't understand what you mean.
Can you be religious and an artist?
Graul: Oh, absolutely. So, are you asking, do we not see the art in things because we're religious?
I feel that when we are spiritual, we can see the art in things, but when we are religious, sometimes we are in a box.
Graul: You just said a lot of what I was just talking about, in that religion is confining sometimes. The way I grew up, it was very confining, in that it was all these lists of things to do, and you sometimes didn't see the beauty of grace and the more spiritual side of things. It was more about a list. I think artists ... artists are very creative, and I think that the artists that are creative are maybe the ones that aren't so religious, so to speak, because they live outside the box a little bit.
Interesting! Thank you.
