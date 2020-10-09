A
s of September 10, 2020, an indoor ski resort is on the horizon. It will be located on redeveloped land by the I-95 Lorton Landfill. The resort will also include other amenities such as hotels, restaurants, and shops. Partner John Remy chose this location because of the documented successes “of similar venues in Europe.” The company making this move, Alpine-X, wishes to create a family-centered lifestyle that revolves around being active.
The ski resort they’re getting ready to build is meant for a family vacation that’s nearby so traveling out of state is lessened. Alpine-X’s headquarters is in Fairfax County in McLean. They are “naturally excited by the prospect of bringing Fairfax Peak to our backyard,” Alpine partner John Emery said. This was done to preserve the fun of winter sports on a year-round basis.
Now that building this place has been approved since last year, it will allegedly take “48 months,” according to Emery. It will take four years from the moment they break ground, which hasn’t started yet due to COVID-19. The company is weighing their options and the pandemic’s progression before they go further. But since they already have the green light, it’s only a matter of time before the building starts getting put together.
