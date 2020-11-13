As the days get shorter and the weather begins to cool, the options for kids to play outside is quickly dwindling. Already dealing with keeping kids moving during the COVID-19 pandemic, getting kids the recommended 60 minutes of activity per day by the American Academy of Pediatrics can be tough.
No matter the weather or global health concerns, physical activity gives kids energy, reduces body fat, decreases a child’s changes of developing diabetes, and builds muscle, bone, and joint strength. Here are a few ways you can keep your kids active while staying out of the cold:
• Exercise grab jar: Write down exercises - anything from burpees to jumping jacks to holding a plank - on a small piece of paper and put them in a jar. Ask everyone in the family to grab an exercise and do the indicated move.
• Combine chores with exercise: Along with children helping with household chores, you can also have them incorporate an exercise while doing a chore. One example is helping fold the laundry and then jumping as high as possible.
• Indoor snowball fight: Instead of using real snowballs, there are a few house-friendly alternatives. If it’s a game you think your little ones will enjoy time and time again, think about filling a few fuzzy white socks with stuffing and sewing them shut to create reusable snowballs that look the part. Otherwise, simply balling up some socks and handing them out to the kids is a quicker option.
• Dance party: Host a dance party with an up-tempo playlist. To take the kids dance party up a notch, consider going with a theme, such as disco, and set out some costumes for them to put on. Or, introduce an arcade-style dance mat that’s compatible with at-home gaming consoles to add some friendly competition to the mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.