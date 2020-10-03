Units from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, the City of Alexandria Fire Department, and the Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services responded for a building fire in the 6300 block of Backlick Road in the Springfield area of Fairfax County Oct. 1 at approximately 3:09 p.m.
Crews arrived on the scene of a one-story, detached commercial restaurant with fire showing from the façade. Due to electrical involvement in the fire, crews initially used two dry chem extinguishers to knock down the bulk of the fire. Once electrical power was shut down, firefighters then extinguished the rest of the fire. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Four employees were present when the fire occurred. The exterior fire was discovered by one of the employees who saw flames coming from the mulch bed. 9-1-1 was called. Neither the fire alarm or the fire sprinkler system activated due to the fire being confined to the exterior of the building.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the mulch bed. The cause of the fire is improperly discarded smoking materials into the mulch bed. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $15,000.
