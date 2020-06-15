Improperly Discarded Fireworks Cause Franklin Farm House Fire

Units were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 13100 block of Rounding Run Circle in the Franklin Farm area of Fairfax County June 13 at approximately 9:46 p.m.
Units arrived on the scene of a two-story, single family home with fire visible from an attached garage. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. There was no extension of the fire to the interior of the home. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Four occupants were home at the time of the fire. The occupants noticed smoke and fire coming from the garage. One occupant attempted to extinguish the fire without success.
Fire Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the garage. The fire was caused by improperly discarded fireworks.
Four occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $80,000.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue urge all residents to treat the disposal of used fireworks the same as fireplace ashes. Please place into a metal container, douse with water, place a metal lid on top and place container away from the house.
This is the second house fire this year caused by the improper disposal of fireworks. The first was on April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.