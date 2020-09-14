Fairfax County Fired and Rescue was dispatched for a reported condominium fire in the 8000 block of Gatehouse Road in the Merrifield section of Fairfax County Sept. 6 at approximately 1:32 p.m.
Units arrived on the scene of a four-story, condominium building with fire showing from a third-floor deck. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire. The fire was contained to the exterior of the condo. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
No occupants were home at the time of the fire. A neighbor observed the fire and called 9-1-1. There were smoke alarms in the condo, but they did not sound due to the location of the fire.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started on the balcony of condo. The cause of this fire was improper disposal of smoking material in a plastic flowerpot.
Three occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $16,000.
