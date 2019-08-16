Local Latin Grammy-winning duo
Restonian band 123 Andrés perform children’s songs in Spanish and in English at Frying Pan Farm Park, 2709 West Ox Rd, Herndon, Wed. Aug 21, 10 a.m. at the Visitors Center Pavilion. The performances are free, family friendly and suitable for all ages. For more information, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov.
'Hillbilly-Pink Floyd’
The Slambovian Circus of Dreams to play Jammin Java, 227 Maple Ave. E.,
Vienna, on Fri. Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit www.jamminjava.com
Try top restaurants around the region for special prices
At the annual Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week, 250 participating restaurants around the region are offering specials: $22 brunch, $22 lunch and $35 dinner. Through Aug. 18. For more information about participating resturants, visit www.ramw.org/restaurantweek
Oh Solo Wainright: An evening with Rufus
Thur. Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m. at The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria. Tickets: $89.50. For more information, call The Birchmere 703-549-7500
