Local Latin Grammy-winning duo

Restonian band 123 Andrés perform children’s songs in Spanish and in English at Frying Pan Farm Park, 2709 West Ox Rd, Herndon, Wed. Aug 21, 10 a.m. at the Visitors Center Pavilion. The performances are free, family friendly and suitable for all ages. For more information, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov.

'Hillbilly-Pink Floyd’

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams to play Jammin Java, 227 Maple Ave. E.,

Vienna, on Fri. Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit www.jamminjava.com

Try top restaurants around the region for special prices

At the annual Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week, 250 participating restaurants around the region are offering specials: $22 brunch, $22 lunch and $35 dinner. Through Aug. 18. For more information about participating resturants, visit www.ramw.org/restaurantweek

Oh Solo Wainright: An evening with Rufus

Thur. Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m. at The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria. Tickets: $89.50. For more information, call The Birchmere 703-549-7500

