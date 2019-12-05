‘The Wonders of the Season’
The Reston Choral presents holiday classics featuring Vivaldi’s “Gloria” and soprano Meagan Sill plus holiday favorites with two performances, Saturday, Dec. 7, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., at the Reston Community Center, 2310 Colts Neck Rd., Reston. Tickets required. $25 adult/$20 senior and free to active duty military and children under 17. For more information, email info@restonchorale.org or call 703-834-0079.
‘Charlie & the Chocolate Factory!’ auditions
Traveling Players Ensemble is holding auditions for their “The Play’s the Thing” class that results in a professional directed and designed show. Auditions are open to young performers and newbies in grades 4 through 8. Sunday, Dec. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, contact info@travelingplayers.org or call 703-987-1712.
The Annual Northern Virginia Jewish Book Fair
Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia presents their annual collection of the 2019 Jewish Book Council selections and other bestselling titles starting Sunday through Wednesday, December 11 at 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ongoing author talks. For more information, visit thej.org.
Singing loud for all to hear
Wolf Trap’s “Annual Holiday Sing-A-Long” hosts free Christmas and Hanukkah performances by United States Marine Band members of local choirs and vocal groups on Sat. Dec. 7. Gates open at 3 p.m. Filene Center, 1551 Trap Rd., Vienna. For more information, visit https://www.wolftrap.org.
