The annual Women In Blues show at JV's
This Sat. Feb 22. From 9 p.m.to 1 a.m., Bad Influence Band, Mary Shaver, Liz Springer & Doris A. Fields (Lady D) “will fill the room with music.” JV’s Resturant, 6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/185904432466585/
Cappies Performance: ‘A Piece Of My Heart’
It is a true story about six women in 1969 Vietnam. Lake Braddock Secondary School, 9200 Burke Lake Rd., Burke. Sat. Feb.22, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets: $10 online, $11 at the door. For more information, visit www.lbtheatre.com.
Experience the visual arts at Mason
“Off the Wall” offers an exclusive opportunity to interact with faculty and students at work in various open studios, including film, gaming, graphic design, photography, printmaking, sculpture, painting, drawing, virtual reality and art education. This event is for the entire family, Saturday, Feb. 22 from 2 to 5p.m. in the Art and Design Building (4515 Patriot Circle) on Mason’s Fairfax campus. Tickets to Off the Wall 2020 are $30 for the general public, $20 for Mason alumni, faculty and staff, $10 for ages 14-18 and free for children 13 and under. For more information, visit: offthewall.gmu.edu.
The stories and artistic expressions of people with different abilities
Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia presents ReelAbilities Film Festival: Northern Virginia through March 1. The festival will present a dynamic lineup of 17 films in select venues across Northern Virginia, Maryland, and the District. Mind/Game: The Unquiet Journey of Chamique Holdsclaw will be screened on Sun. Feb. 23 at Pozez JCC, 8900 Little River Turnpike in Fairfax. All films (with the exception of opening and closing nights) are at no cost to the audience. For more information, visit theJ.org/reelabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.